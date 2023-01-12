Florida Cops Arrested Man at Gunpoint in DeSantis Voter Fraud Crackdown
‘ALARMING AND HEARTBREAKING’
Two men accused of voter fraud in Florida’s DeSantis-ordained voter fraud crackdown, Ronald Miller and Robert Wood, were systematically hunted down at their homes in August under a show of heavy force. Wood was held at gunpoint while he was cuffed and taken into custody, according to body cam footage obtained by The Guardian. His lawyers have questioned why police used such a strong use of force despite the nonviolent nature of the alleged crime. The two men are just some of the 19 individuals arrested on the controversial charges that month, 14 of whom were Black. “We’ve seen a lot of arrests in recent months for voting issues here in the state, but I have not seen guns drawn in that manner,” said deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Neil Volz in an interview with the U.K. publication, calling the videos “alarming and heartbreaking.”