Florida Cops Hunt for ‘Brutal Rapist’ After Woman Mutilated
‘UNMISTAKABLE’
Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a violent attack that left her “mutilated,” authorities said Wednesday. Bruce Whitehead, 54, is accused of approaching the woman, who willingly got into his car, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WKMG-TV. Whitehead was wearing a hat, deputies wrote, obscuring some of his face tattoos—including the word “SACRIFICE” inked across his forehead—which were called “unmistakable” in an Orange County Sheriff’s Office statement. Shortly after, Whitehead allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint until she “bravely fought him off and was able to escape,” according to Cpl. Evan Avila, a member of the department’s sex crimes unit. “Personally, I would qualify him as a monster,” Avila added. “That’s my personal take.” Whitehead was previously convicted of kidnapping, armed sexual battery and first-degree attempted murder in a 1986 case that saw him spend 20 years behind bars.