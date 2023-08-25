Cops Know the Name of Cold-Case Killer. Now They Need Witnesses.

Read it at News4Jax
Florida police say they have matched DNA left on a mother of three beaten to death in 1996 to a man with a long rap sheet. But it’s not enough to make an arrest so they are calling on witnesses help them put the suspect in Mildred Harris’ murder away. “There’s a couple of witnesses that have never cooperated with the police,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cold-case unit detective Travis Oliver told News4Jax. “We know that those witnesses are still alive. We really need those witnesses to come forward and help us to bring the closure that we need.”