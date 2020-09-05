CHEAT SHEET
Florida Cops: Woman Plotted to Kill Hubby’s Mistress and Baby
Florida resident Ashley Spencer tried unsuccessfully to conceive a baby boy with her husband. And, according to police, when she discovered that her spouse, a former jail guard, had an affair and a son with a colleague, she hatched a plot to get revenge. Spencer, 33, is accused of trying to hire a hitman—who was really an undercover agent—to break into the paramour’s home and tie up everyone inside so she could execute them with a .38 caliber pistol. She forked over $2,000 and found herself under arrest on a charge of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.