Florida County Board Rejected Mask Rule. Then Came an Eerie Cough.

The eeriest single cough ever heard in a municipal proceeding came at a July 7 meeting of the St. Johns County Board of Commissioners in southern Florida.

The cough was carried over the speaker system shortly after Commissioner Henry Dean attempted for a second time to get the board to consider a mask mandate as coronavirus cases surged across the state. None of the other four commissioners had been willing even to consider his motion when he first offered it the week before.

His July 7 effort did have public support in the person of a veteran nurse practitioner named Pam Linder.