    Florida County Employee Gunned Down Coworker Over Alleged Love Triangle: Cops

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Apu Gomes/Getty

    Police in Volusia County, Florida say a county employee shot and killed a coworker he suspected of sleeping with his wife. The suspect’s name has not been released, but authorities say he arrived at the Volusia County vehicle maintenance facility Thursday morning and shot the man, a fellow county employee, multiple times at point blank range. The suspect then calmly waited for law enforcement to arrive. The victim and the suspect’s wife worked together in the vehicle maintenance facility, while the suspect worked next door.

