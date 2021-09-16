Florida County Slammed for Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month With Tone-Deaf Dancing Taco
DIOS MIO
Broward County, Florida, attempted to ring in Hispanic Heritage Month with an insensitive ad that was quickly skewered online. Rather than highlighting iconic trailblazers or Latin American history, county officials honored the month on Twitter with a GIF of a dancing taco. After dozens of social media users denounced the tone-deaf stereotype, the assistant director for Broward County’s Office of Public Communications apologized. “A dancing taco is not representative of the Hispanic community and should not have been associated with the annual celebration,” Gregory Q. Meyer said. “It was not our intention to offend anyone with our previous post, but rather acknowledge National Hispanic Heritage Month in a celebratory way.” Meyer added: “The employee has been counseled regarding sensitivity to all cultures.” National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.