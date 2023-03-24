Florida Couple Visiting Haiti Kidnapped Off Bus, Family Says

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida couple have been kidnapped on a trip to Haiti and are being held for ransom, their relatives and their church said. Jean Dickens Toussaint and his wife Abigail Toussaint, of Tamarac, were allegedly abducted on a bus ride from Port-au-Prince while in the country to see family and attend a festival. A family member told Local 10 that the kidnappers initially demanded $6,000 to release the couple, who have a 1-year-old son. “Once we sent that money, they tried to up the price to $200,000 per person and we don’t have that type of money,” she said.