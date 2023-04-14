Florida Couple Kidnapped in Haiti Released After Nearly a Month in Captivity
SAFE & SOUND
The nightmare has finally come to an end for an American couple who were kidnapped while visiting family in Haiti. Jean-Dickens and Abigail Toussaint, of Florida, were finally released after nearly a month in captivity, according to ABC News. The family of the couple, who were snatched off a bus while traveling from the capital of Port-au-Prince, allegedly agreed to the captors’ $6,000 demand, only to have the kidnappers raise their ransom to $200,000. Still, the couple, whose 2-year-old son fortunately was not with them at the time, managed to extricate themselves from the traumatic ordeal, though the details of the ransom agreement remain unclear. The U.S. State Department is advising Americans not to travel to Haiti after a political crisis following the 2021 assassination of the Haitian president has caused crime to spike in the island nation.