‘We’re Tired of This Sh*t’: Florida Couple Who Live-Streamed Trip to D.C. Riot Are Arrested
BONNIE & CLYDE
A Florida couple who live-streamed their drive to D.C. for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have been charged. Rachael Lynn Pert, 40, and her boyfriend, 45-year-old Dana Joe Winn, were arrested on Tuesday on charges including unlawful entry to a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Prosecutors allege Pert, who is the assistant manager of a Circle K convenience store in Middleberg, requested time off work to go D.C. with Winn. “We’re on our way to DC because us as American patriots, we’re tired of this shit,” Winn allegedly said in their live-stream. “It’s time to make a stand. I never really knew how deep and corrupt all this crap was and how far back it’s gone. But American needs to wake up. We’re on the verge of fucking losing it.”
Tipsters identified the pair in photos released by D.C. Police, which showed Pert wearing a Trump flag draped over her shoulders and Winn holding an American flag with his left hand.