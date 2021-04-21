Florida Couple Tried to Host Their Wedding at Random Mansion They Had No Permission to Use
‘DREAM HOME’
A Florida couple tried to host their weekend-long wedding at a “dream home and estate” that they had no permission to use, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Since the Fort Lauderdale property had been up for sale for the past two years, Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones reportedly sent out their wedding invitations thinking the house was vacant, but little did they know that Nathan Finkel lived in the house. When Wilson showed up on the day of the wedding to try and set up, Finkel called the cops. “I have people trespassing on my property,” Finkel told the 911 operator. “And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is (for) it to stop.” Wilson left the property and there were no charges filed against him, police say.
Months before the wedding, Wilson reportedly posed as a potential buyer for the house, and asked Finkle if he could use the mansion for his wedding. He said no.