Florida Couple Used COVID Loan to Buy Insane Mansion Complete With British-Style Pub
TASTELESS
A Florida couple allegedly bought a $3.5 million mansion using money they obtained fraudulently through a Paycheck Protection Program loan, meant to help struggling business owners stay afloat during COVID. Don Cisternino and Lori Quasky bought the 12,579-square-foot, seven-bedroom spread in Chuluota, Florida over the summer, which the U.S. government is now seeking to seize, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The feds say Cisternino submitted falsified documents that wrongly netted him a $7.2 million government loan. In addition to the 12-acre estate—which came complete with a movie theater, a British-style pub, and a five-stall horse barn—Cisternino also spent the illicit loot on a Lincoln Navigator, a Mercedes-Benz, and paid off his Maserati as well as Quasky’s Nissan, according to court filings.