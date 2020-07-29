Florida Couple Who Took in Parkland Shooter Apologizes for Letting Him Store Guns at Their Home
‘WRONG’
The couple who took in the teenager who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, issued a public apology for allowing the boy to live in their home. “We thought we could handle this troubled young man, unfortunately, we were wrong,” James and Kimberly Snead wrote. “We were particularly wrong to allow him to store his firearms in our house, including the AR-15 used in this tragedy.” The apology comes as part of an agreement to settle a series of negligence suits filed against the couple following the 2018 shooting. The settlement also requires the couple to pay $1 to the victims and bars them from speaking about the shooting or profiting from the story. The couple took in Nikolas Cruz, the shooter, despite warnings from Cruz’s previous caretaker and a cousin that he was violent and dangerous.