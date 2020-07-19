Florida Crosses 350k Coronavirus Cases, Marks Fifth Straight Day Of More Than 10,000 New Cases
Florida has now reported more than 350,000 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, crossing the landmark figure on Sunday. The day also marked the fifth straight day reporting more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in the state, this time with 12,478 new cases. The state reached a record number of hospitalizations within a week at 2,700 Sunday. Florida has been an epicenter of the virus in the United States, and saw 15,300 cases on July 12, the highest number of new cases reported in any state. The record numbers come as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejects the idea of taking stricter steps to combat the virus. On Friday, DeSantis said it “doesn’t make sense” to close gyms. The White House Coronavirus Task Force had recommended that the state, along with 17 others considered “red zones,” should roll back its reopening.