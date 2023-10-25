Florida Dad Dies Saving Sons From Electrified Fountain, Family Says
A Florida father died after saving two of his children from a slash pad at Harbourside Place in Jupiter that was electrified, his family told WPBF. Nate Davenport, his two sons, and another adult were taken to a local trauma center after the incident, but Davenport was declared dead after failing to regain consciousness. “The kids starting screaming: ‘We’re getting shocked — we’re getting shocked,’” Davenport’s mother, Mary Davenport, told WPBF. “And so he rushed in to save them.” Davenport, a Navy veteran who served in Iraq, was remembered fondly by family members. “We obviously know that he did exactly what we would expect him to do. And you know what any father would do, hopefully, but him, especially just his character, that’s what he was,” his brother-in-law, Mike Bishop, said.