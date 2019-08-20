CHEAT SHEET
Florida Delivery Man Beat Elderly Woman With Mallet, Set Her on Fire: Police
A Florida delivery man is accused of striking an elderly woman over the head with a mallet and setting her on fire after installing her new washer and dryer. Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 21, was contracted through Best Buy to deliver the appliances to the 75-year-old victim’s home in Boca Raton. Once the appliances were installed, Lachazo admitted to hitting the woman over the head with a mallet and knocking her out before getting a liquid chemical from the garage, police said. “(Lachazo) made a physical motion with his hands indicating that he doused (the victim) and room with the chemical agent,” reads the arrest report. “He then made a motion with his hands that the chemical spontaneously combusted.” A truck driver who had helped with the delivery said he “heard multiple screams from inside the residence,” and upon entering the home found the the victim on the floor with injuries to her head and severe burns all over her body. The woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, according to police. Lachazo reportedly told police that he had recently used cocaine, and smoked marijuana with a vape, but offered no motive for the violence. He is now facing charges of armed burglary with battery, first-degree arson, and murder.
