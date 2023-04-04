WATCH: Florida Dem Party Chair Among a Dozen Detained at Abortion Ban Protest
THIS IS AMERICA
Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were among at least a dozen people who were detained at Tallahassee City Hall Monday after protesting the day’s earlier decision by the state Senate to pass a six-week abortion ban. The party confirmed in a social media post that the pair had been arrested “for peacefully protesting an effective ban on abortions in Florida. We will update you when we know more.” Photo and video captured from the scene showed the pair being confronted by police and handcuffed as onlookers shouted “shame” at cops. Fried could be seen wearing a shirt with the slogan: “Just fucking vote.” Earlier in the day at the Senate gallery during discussions about the bill, Book pleaded with women “please don't take matters in your own hands–no back alley abortions” as the bill–which outlaws abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before most women even know they’re pregnant–was passed. The bill now needs to pass the House before being signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It is unclear if Book, Fried and the other protesters will be charged.