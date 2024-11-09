Democrat Rep. Says He Was the Target of Assassination Plot

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) has revealed that he was the target of an antisemitic assassination plot in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, with cops in Florida arresting the suspect in question.

The congressman said in a statement on X that he was informed about the “potential plot” on his life the day before the election, adding that the suspect in question had been arrested “not far” from his home.

Moskowitz beat his Republican opponent Joe Kauffman to keep his seat representing Florida’s 23rd congressional district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor,” the statement said. “Found with him was a manifesto that, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target’ list. There are many other details that I will not disclose as I do not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation.”

Moskowitz is one of 13 members of a task force investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. The gunman, a 20-year-old kitchen worker named Thomas Matthew Cooks, was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper after he had fired shots which wounded Trump’s ear.

“I understand the failures and importance of fixing the protection of our current and future Commander-in-Chief and Vice President,” Moskowitz said. “At the same time, I am deeply worried about Congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district. Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, we all have families we want to keep safe.”

Moskowitz also thanked law enforcement agencies in his statement.

The Margate Police Department has not commented on the incident.

The plot follows several other attempts to kill key political figures in the U.S., most notably Donald Trump.