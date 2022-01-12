Florida Dem Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Wins Congressional Special Election
EASY VICTORY
South Florida businesswoman and Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the special election for the state’s 20th congressional district Tuesday, the Associated Press projected, handily defeating the far-right Republican candidate Jason Mariner. Cherfilus-McCormick, who campaigned on an overwhelmingly progressive platform, will succeed the late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL), who died in April. Due to the nature of the special election, Cherfilus-McCormick will have to run for the Democratic nomination again in August.
The race between Cherfilus-McCormick and Mariner was marred by some controversy, with Mariner facing questions over whether he was eligible to hold the seat under state laws. The Daily Beast previously reported on Mariner’s past affinity for the Confederate flag, his calls for secession, and his lack of residence in the 20th district.