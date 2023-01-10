Florida Democratic Leader Resigns After Bruising Elections
‘I WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT’
Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz resigned on Monday after a brutal election cycle delivered major losses for his party in the state in November. The former Miami mayor, who became the Democratic chairman after the 2020 elections, said in a five-page resignation letter that he would step down “effective immediately.” “It has been a pleasure and honor to work with you, and rest assured, I will continue to fight with you to get Democrats elected,” Diaz wrote in the letter to colleagues. In the 2022 midterms, Republicans won every statewide race on the ballot, with Gov. Ron DeSantis storming to victory in his re-election race by almost 20 percentage points. “Floridians overwhelmingly adopted constitutional amendments that reflect our values,” Diaz added. “However, we cannot win elections if we continue to rely on voter registration to drive turnout, build field operations only around elections, and expect to get our vote out without engaging voters where they live; listening to them and earning their trust.”