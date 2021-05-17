Florida Deputy Admits He Pursued Sex With Women Who Called for Help
‘PREDATOR’
A Pinellas County, Florida, deputy sheriff was fired Monday following complaints by multiple women about inappropriate sexual propositions the officer made after responding to their calls for help, reported the Tampa Bay Times. “This is a predator,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of now-former deputy Brian Overton, who admitted to regularly pursuing sex with women he met on duty. “He’s using the Sheriff’s Office, as a deputy, as his playground for his sexual escapades. It’s a terrible situation.” Last year, Gualtieri said Overton responded to a call from a woman whose father had just died, then “started having contact with her trying to start a relationship with her, telling her he wanted to help.” This “quickly transitioned to a personal conversation with some comments being sexual in nature.” In another instance, Overton responded to a child abuse complaint from a woman he reportedly later subjected to dozens of text messages in which he commented on her looks and informed her he’d had a vasectomy. The Times said Overton told investigators that he deleted the texts from his phone so his wife wouldn’t find them.