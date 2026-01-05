Florida Dethroned as Lightning Capital of the U.S.

Florida’s long-held reign as the nation’s lightning strike capital has finally been challenged by Oklahoma, according to a new report from environmental consulting firm AEM. Using a network of more than 1,800 lightning detector sensors, the group recorded more than 88.4 million flashes of lightning across the U.S. in 2025, which saw Oklahoma pull ahead of rival states by recording approximately 73 flashes per square mile. The state has high concentrations of large, sprawling thunderstorm complexes that can spread over 100 miles. Florida, historically the top state, came in second place, while Louisiana was third and Kansas fourth. The report also highlighted local extremes: Oklahoma’s Kay County was ranked the most lightning-prone county in the country, averaging 123 flashes per square mile, while Texas saw the highest total number of strikes from lightning bolts, with more than 13 million recorded throughout the year. Nationally, lightning activity was up 9.8 percent from the year before, according to the report. Twenty-one lightning-related fatalities occurred in the United States in 2025, keeping in line with the annual average of 20 per year, the Washington Post reports.