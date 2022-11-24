Florida Doc Raped Patients After Giving Them Tequila And Laughing Gas, Cops Say
Cops in Naples, Florida, said they arrested a 54-year-old physician on Tuesday after two of his patients accused him of raping them while they were blacked out on a mixture of tequila, laughing gas and sedatives. Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, who’s reportedly worked in the medical field for 30 years, was allegedly caught giving oral sex to one patient after she regained consciousness during a cosmetic procedure. The woman, unnamed by police, said Salata urged her to take Xanax and laughing gas before the procedure because it was going to be “painful,” also offering the woman tequila before the operation—enough to allegedly cause her to black out completely. Salata was arrested Tuesday on two charges of sexual battery on a physically helpless person, Naples police said.