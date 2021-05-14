Florida Driver Panic-Buys Four Cans of Gasoline, Then Hummer Bursts Into Flames
CAUTIONARY TALE
A driver in Florida has kindly provided the perfect cautionary tale for anyone thinking of buying up more gasoline than they need in the midst of this week’s Colonial Pipeline outage. According to WFLA, a Hummer driver’s vehicle erupted in flames on Wednesday after they filled up four canisters full of fuel. Citrus County Fire Rescue told the news outlet that firefighters who responded to the scene discovered four five-gallon containers full of gasoline in the back of the burnt-out Hummer. Fire officials reportedly said that one person was injured but, against advice, they refused to be checked out by a doctor. That wasn’t the only advice they ignored—Tampa Bay officials had told people to not panic buy fuel in the wake of the pipeline outage. Colonial Pipeline restarted operations Wednesday after an audacious ransomware attack forced it to shut down for six days.