Florida Set to Expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law at DeSantis’ Request
CULTURE WAR
The Florida Board of Education voted Wednesday to prohibit any public school teachings on gender identity and sexual orientation in all grades. The vote expands on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law, which already banned this for students in the third grade and under. Now, the ban will extend to all grades, as requested by the Republican governor. Speakers offered public comment for nearly an hour before the board, whose members are appointed by the governor, unanimously voted in favor of the new regulation. Should a teacher violate the rule, they risk having their teaching license suspended or revoked completely. DeSantis’ request to expand the already-controversial law is the latest move in his war for cultural conservativism ahead of his expected 2024 presidential run.