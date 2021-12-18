Florida Election Officials Probe 6 More Cases of Double Voting After Villages Bust
SNOWBIRD SEARCH
After three Trump-supporting residents of the elderly Florida community The Villages were arrested for voting twice in the 2020 election, election officials say they’ve handed another six instances of double voting in Lake County to prosecutors. The state is particularly scouring the records of snowbirds, or those who fly into the state from the northeast during the winter and could have potentially voted elsewhere. “You commit fraud in the state of Florida, and we will do everything possible to catch and charge you,” Wesley Wilcox, president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections’ association, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “One of the benefits of charging these people is it’s a deterrent. It may take me a year to catch you, but I will catch you.”