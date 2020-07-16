CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Florida Faces Record COVID-19 Deaths, New Hospitalizations
SPIRALING
Read it at Orlando Sentinel
Florida reported a record 156 new deaths and 13,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, and saw a record increase in hospitalizations at 4,591 in the state. Florida has tested more than 2.8 million people for the virus, but the state said several laboratory companies have reported incomplete data, sharing the number of positive tests but not the number of negative tests with the state. Experts say the state may be underreporting the positive test rate, as the rate calculation method weighs the negative tests more heavily. Florida has the second highest death rate in the country to Texas, according to data released Tuesday.