Florida Federal Judge Intends to Appoint Special Master to Review Mar-a-Lago Docs
THIRD-PARTY
A Florida judge has indicated that she intends to appoint a special master to oversee the review of evidence obtained by the FBI in their Mar-a-Largo search. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in a Saturday order that she is providing “notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case” following former President Donald Trump’s request. On Friday, Trump’s team filed a motion providing additional information about why he hopes a special master, or a third-party attorney, would oversee the review so information is handled properly. The request came hours after the DOJ unsealed a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain the warrant to search Trump’s residence at the Palm Beach resort earlier this month. A hearing on the motion to provide a special master will be held on Sept. 1.