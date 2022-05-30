Fifth-Grader, 10, Arrested for Threatening a Mass Shooting in Text Messages
‘SICKENING BEHAVIOR’
A fifth-grader was arrested Saturday after threatening to carry out a mass shooting in text messages, according to local sheriffs. The 10-year-old boy, who studies at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida, was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. “This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement, referencing the school massacre which left 19 children and two teachers dead. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat.” Marceno added: “Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.”