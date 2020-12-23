Florida's Keyontae Johnson Diagnosed With COVID-Related Heart Condition After On-Court Collapse
Keyontae Johnson, a University of Florida men’s basketball forward who collapsed during a game earlier this month, has been diagnosed with a heart condition linked to COVID-19, the Gainesville Sun reported on Tuesday. Johnson had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer. While Johnson is expected to miss the remainder of the college basketball season, he is currently recovering, posting a video on Dec. 18 thanking fans for their support.
Johnson wouldn’t be the first athlete to miss extended time with COVID-19 complications. In August, Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez announced he’d miss the entirety of the 2020 MLB season while battling myocarditis, the same illness Johnson was diagnosed with. Rodriguez was diagnosed with the virus in July. He expects to be ready for the 2021 season.