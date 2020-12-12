Florida Gators Forward Keyontae Johnson in Critical Condition After Collapsing Mid-Game
Florida Gators’ star forward Keyontae Johnson is in stable but critical condition after collapsing in the middle of a game on Saturday. His teammates were crying and hugging each other as Johnson was escorted off the court for medical attention and taken to a nearby hospital, ESPN reports. Florida and the opposing team Florida State were given time to go to their locker rooms to gather themselves before continuing the game. Along with the majority of his teammates, Johnson tested positive for coronavirus over the summer. The long-term effects of the virus are still being discovered, but it can do serious damage to the heart and lungs. Johnson is one of the team’s top players and is thought to be an NBA prospect. The team’s coach, Mike White, will stay with him at the hospital overnight. “Please keep praying for Keyontae and his family. We all love him,” White tweeted.