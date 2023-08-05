Quarterback Jalen Kitna Breaks Silence After Child Porn Charges Dropped
SPEAKING OUT
Former Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna has spoken out a month after child pornography charges against him were dropped. The son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna was arrested on Nov. 30 amid allegations he shared an explicit photo of prepubescent girls on Discord. “The extensive 6 month long investigation brought the prosecution to the conclusion I knew all along—this was not a child pornography case,” he said Friday in a statement obtained by TMZ. Kitna reached an agreement with Florida prosecutors on July 5 pleading no contest to one count of misdemeanor breach of the peace, disorderly conduct. “I know I did not commit the crime people assumed and maybe believed. I have learned the lesson of how quickly naive decisions can lead to catastrophic consequences,” he said. Kitna was kicked off the Florida Gators team days after his arrest and handed a campus ban, which he says has since been reversed.