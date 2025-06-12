Florida Girl, 9, Survives Savage Shark Attack While Snorkeling

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
MAGA Hat-Wearing Republicans Rout Dems in Congressional Baseball Game
SUPERMAJORITY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.12.25 9:51AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) pitches during the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901, features Republican congressional members vs Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) pitches during the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901, features Republican congressional members vs Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The GOP has dominated the annual Congressional Baseball Game for the fifth year in a row, crushing the Democrats in a 13-2 rout at Washington’s National Park on Wednesday, Donning matching red jerseys and, of course, red caps, the Republican team, led by Florida Rep. Greg Stuebe, pitched five innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just two runs from their opponents. The Democrats threatened early, loading the bases in the first inning, but Texas Rep. August Pfluger made a game-changing diving stop at third base to end the rally, in a play that quickly went viral. The GOP then broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning, stretching their lead to 10-2. Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman added a two-run double in the fifth, celebrating with a Trump-style dance, while Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst made history as the first woman to play, scoring a run in the sixth. Democrats struggled defensively, with California Rep. Pete Aguilar giving up 13 runs in six innings. The loss extends a lopsided trend which has seen Republicans win five straight games with four blowouts in a row, including last year’s 31-11 rout. Prior to their winning run, the Democrats had won the last 10 out of 11 games. The game raised a record-breaking $2.75 million for charity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Fox Cancels Hit TV Show After Four Seasons Following Death of Star
CLEANING HOUSE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 11:44AM EDT 
Scene from The Cleaning Lady
FOX/Getty Images

The Cleaning Lady has been canceled after four seasons, following the death of lead star Adan Canto. The actor died of appendix cancer in Jan. 2024 at the age of 42, shortly before the Season 3 premiere. His passing forced a massive pivot from the show’s original storyline, in which Canto’s character, mobster Arman Morales, recruits Cambodian-Filipino surgeon Thony (played by Daredevil star Élodie Yung) as a crime scene cleaner, after her U.S. visa expires. Fox pulled the plug on the series—which first aired in 2022—after it suffered steadily declining ratings, dropping from around 3 million viewers in its early seasons to just 1 million by the fourth, according to The U.S. Sun. However, Season 4 actually saw an uptick from Season 3, with every episode except one attracting more than 1 million viewers, TV Insider reported. With the show now off the air, fans are understandably frustrated by the story’s unresolved threads—especially a new romantic relationship involving Thony that never got to fully develop. “I’m so upset!!,” a fan wrote on X. “#Thecleaninglady did so well rebounding after the tragic death of Adan Canto. There was still so much story left to tell. Such a shame.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
WHITE CAST-PROOF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.21.25 1:57PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Jordan Rodgers Has No Idea Who His Brother’s New Wife Is
FAMILY FEUD
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 11:31AM EDT 
Rodgers brothers
Rodgers brothers Getty

Fans were surprised when Aaron Rodgers’ told reporters this week that he’s been married “a couple months”—but nobody was as shocked as his own brother. Jordan Rodgers, the younger brother of the new Steelers’ quarterback, is so estranged from Rodgers that he didn’t even really know anything about Brittani, Rodgers’ new bride. The Daily Mail reported that not only did Jordan and his wife, JoJo Fletcher, not go to the wedding, they pretty much knew nothing about about Rodgers’ newest lover. The little that they did know, they learned secondhand from the Rodgers’ parents. The former NFL MVP turned heads for wearing a black ring over the last few weeks, and he finally confirmed Tuesday that he had wed his girlfriend Brittani. But Jordan and his wife, who he met on The Bachelorette, were not guests of honor on the special day—or even guests at all. The Rodgers family feud has been ongoing for quite some time now, and Rodgers didn’t show up for Jordan’s 2022 wedding either. Rodgers has opened up about his estrangement from his own family, including his other brother Luke, in his 2024 Netflix docuseries Enigma. But although he slammed Jordan for his role on The Bachelorette, calling it a “bulls--- show,” he also revealed that he’s open to reconciliation with his family. Rodgers and Brittani’s relationship has been kept fairly private, unlike his previous flings with former race car driver Danica Patrick and actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

Florida Girl, 9, Survives Savage Shark Attack While Snorkeling

CLOSE CALL
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 11:22AM EDT 
9-year-old Leah Lendel was attacked by a shark in Boca Grande, Florida, on June 11.
9-year-old Leah Lendel was attacked by a shark in Boca Grande, Florida, on June 11. GoFundMe

A nine-year-old girl was savaged by shark while snorkeling off Boca Grande, Florida, Wednesday. According to a statement from her family obtained by Gulf Coast News, the young girl, identified as Leah Lendel, went underwater to snorkel and re-emerged screaming, her hand mostly torn off and covered in blood. Her mother, Nadia, was nearby with her two toddlers and screamed for help. Her husband swam over but Leah managed to walk to shore on her own, where a group of construction workers wrapped her hand in shirts. She was then airlifted to a Tampa hospital and underwent a six-hour surgery. Her mom explained that they “had to get arteries from her leg to the hand” and successfully got the blood flow back to her hand. “Thank God she can move her fingers,” Nadia said. Boca Grande Fire Department Chief C.W. Blosser III said that “when you get a call like that, you always hope for the best and prepare for the worst, so to speak.” Leah’s uncle, Max Derinskiy, told NBC News that Leah will need “a lot of physical therapy to hopefully get her hand functioning again.” He also started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of medical expenses.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bon Charge Is Offering 15% Off Red Light Therapy & Wellness Tech Bundles for Father’s Day
WELLNESS DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 06.06.25 2:19PM EDT 
Bon Charge Sale
Bon Charge.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 15), and whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a biohacking-obsessed dad or just looking to upgrade your own wellness and recovery tech lineup, Bon Charge has you covered.

For a limited time, Bon Charge is offering 15 percent off specially curated wellness gifts and bundles, including red light therapy devices, massage guns, blackout eye masks, and more. There are also plenty of single-item deals to score as well.

Cold Heat Therapy Massage Gun
Buy At Bon Charge

Free Shipping

Whether winding down after work, the gym, or time in the yard, the dad in your life will be so grateful for this compact massage gun. One of the unique features of this device is its hot/cold attachment.

With multiple intensity levels and attachments, the massage gun can be tailored to fit dad’s specific needs. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas.

Classic Blackout Sleep Mask
Buy At Bon Charge

There are very few things in life that dads love more than sleep. Ensure the big guy gets the deep and uninterrupted rest he deserves with this blackout mask. The real standout feature here is the mask’s hollow and adjustable eye cups. They completely block out light without putting any pressure on his eyes.

Whether they’re a gym junkies, aspiring wellness aficionado, or just overstressed and in serious need of solid night of slumber, Bon Charge’s Father’s Day sale is chock full of gifts any father (or wellness buff) will love.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Kate Beckinsale Sues ‘Canary Black’ Producers Over ‘Unsafe Conditions’
JANE DOE NO MO’
William Vaillancourt
Published 06.11.25 11:20PM EDT 
Kate Beckinsale
Etienne Laurent/REUTERS

Kate Beckinsale has sued the producers of her 2024 action-thriller Canary Black, alleging negligence, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In a Los Angeles Superior Court filing, the English actress claimed that “dangerous and unsafe conditions” on set caused her to suffer a knee injury. “Ms. Beckinsale and her team repeatedly raised red flags regarding unsafe conditions on and off set to Defendants, including long, dangerous set days, often lasting 15 hours, inadequate equipment and medical personnel to help manage the high physical workload and recover from the exertion off set, and failure to adequately inform Ms. Beckinsale of what stunts she was expected to perform until often the moment she had to perform it,” the suit states. Despite hearing her concerns, the filing claims that producers “continued to recklessly and intentionally forge ahead with unsafe filming conditions, forgoing safety to maintain profit margins, and in the process, put Ms. Beckinsale in harm’s way.” The amended complaint follows Beckinsale’s initial filing last December as Jane Doe. Last October, Beckinsale took to her Instagram to post what appears to be an X-ray of her knee injury alongside photos of other bruises and scars from her stunt work in the film.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Viral One-Hit Wonder Star Gets 30 Years for Killing Cousin
WATCH HIM
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 06.11.25 9:28PM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 6:11PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Rapper Silento attends the 2016 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Rapper Silentó at the 2016 BET Awards. David Livingston/Getty Images

Rapper Silentó, real name Ricky Hawk, has been given a 30-year prison sentence for murdering his cousin, the Associated Press reported. Silentó, 27, pleaded guilty to the shooting, including charges of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm. He said he was mentally ill as part of a plea deal, which dropped the murder charge. Silentó is best known for the viral 2015 song, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), which included a dance that became popular across social media channels. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that Frederick Rooks III, Silentó’s cousin, was shot dead early on the morning of January 21, 2021. It is still unclear what led to the shooting. “Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses,” said Silentó’s manager Chanel Hudson at the time. “We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer and positive energy!!”

Read it at The Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘General Hospital’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Dead at 86
SOAP ICON
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 4:24PM EDT 
Chris Robinson
Chris Robinson in a promotional still for 'General Hospital' in 1982. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Chris Robinson, who starred in the iconic soap operas General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, has died. Robinson’s friend, actor MJ Allen, confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing that Robinson, 86, passed away in his sleep on Monday at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona, after experiencing heart failure for “some time.” Robinson starred as Dr. Rick Webber in over 1,000 episodes of General Hospital between 1978 to 1986, and returned for guest appearances in 2002 and 2013. He even continued to star in the series while incarcerated for federal income tax evasion in 1985, filming his scenes on nights and weekends through a work-release program. He later appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful from 1992 to 2005 as recurring character Jack Hamilton. His final role was in the 2022 film Just For a Week, in which he co-starred with Allen. Following the announcement from Allen, the official X account for General Hospital wrote that the show’s “enduring legacy owes a debt of gratitude to Chris Robinson and his portrayal of Dr. Rick Webber.” Robinson is survived by his wife, Jacquie Shane-Robinson, sons Shane, Coby, Christian, Taylor, Christopher, Christopher Lance, and Robb, and grandchildren Ivy, Ava, Davey, Brooks, and Knox.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter With Her Student Is Now a Mom
BOY MEETS WORLD
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 06.11.25 8:34PM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 6:53PM EDT 
Audrey Fualaau with baby and Mary Kay Letourneau
Audrey Fualaau/Tiktok/Reuters

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau’s daughter, Audrey Fualaau, has welcomed her first child with fiancé Ethan Porter: a son named Elias Ulumailuma D. Porter. The new mom announced the birth in an Instagram post on May 30, writing, “Welcome to the world son ... Mommy and daddy love you forever and more than you’ll ever know!” She also posted a TikTok video earlier this week playing around with Elias. Audrey’s father, Vili, first became a grandfather in 2024 after his younger daughter, Georgia, gave birth to a baby boy. The sisters are the only daughters of Vili and convicted child rapist Mary Kay. The pair’s illegal relationship began in June 1996, when Mary Kay, 34, was 12-year-old Vili’s sixth-grade teacher. At the time, Mary Kay was married to Steve Letourneau, with whom she had four children. Mary Kay was arrested in 1997, after one of Steve’s family members reported her to police. While out on bail and awaiting sentencing on two counts of second-degree child rape, Mary Kay gave birth to Audrey, her first child with Vili. She gave birth to their second daughter, Georgia, while in jail in 1998—making Vili a father of two at just 15 years old. One year after being released from prison in 2004, following a seven-year sentence, Mary Kay and Vili wed. The couple were married for 12 years before separating in 2017; they officially divorced in 2019. Mary Kay died of cancer in 2020.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Growth-Boosting Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning Fast
THICK PONY CLUB
Scouted Staff
Updated 06.10.25 2:41AM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 2:39AM EDT 
Dr. Groot hair care prodcuts
Dr. Groot

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a natural solution to combat hair thinning, there are plenty of shampoos, scalp scrubs, and serums promising to keep the hair you have and to foster new growth. Unfortunately, not all formulas are created equal. Just like its next-level skincare, Korea is also known for its clinically backed haircare formulas, and Dr. Groot is no exception. For over 50 years, in-house researchers studied hair and scalp issues to develop salon-quality formulas with clinically proven results. The catalogue of products is extensive, offering solutions for a variety of hair types and concerns, from dandruff to damage, but their hair-thickening shower duo is a clear standout.

Scalp Revitalizing Solution
Free shipping over $50
Shop At Dr. Groot

It starts with the award-winning Hair Thickening Shampoo that cleanses and soothes the scalp. That’s followed by the Miracle In Shower Treatment, designed to improve scalp health. This routine combines biotin, rosemary, and caffeine to support stronger, healthier hair growth while leaving your locks looking thicker and fuller. Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects, using the products daily helps reduce hair loss due to breakage by 82 percent in two weeks. And, all you have to do is add it to your shower routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Blake Lively Subpoenas Taylor Swift’s Nemesis in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
IT NEVER ENDS
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.12.25 10:05AM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 3:28PM EDT 
Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun at the 4th annual Wishing Well winter gala in 2016. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Two days after a judge tossed out Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation suit against Blake Lively, the actress is now ramping up for the next stage of the battle. On Wednesday, Lively’s lawyers subpoenaed music executive Scott “Scooter” Braun, a longtime friend of Baldoni’s, best known for his longstanding feud with Taylor Swift, a longtime friend of Lively’s. Braun, 43, was subpoenaed in Lively’s ongoing suit against Baldoni because his company, HYBE America, owns a majority stake in the firm of Baldoni’s crisis PR manager, Melissa Nathan. In Dec. 2024, a bombshell New York Times story alleged that Nathan orchestrated a smear campaign against Lively, 37, on Baldoni’s behalf. Baldoni later sued both Lively and the Times over the claims. Both suits have been dismissed. Before the dismissal, Baldoni’s legal team had subpoenaed Swift herself, at one point alleging Lively tried to blackmail the singer, 35, into releasing a statement of support by threatening to leak their private texts. Though the claim led to rumors that Swift and Lively’s friendship had “halted,” Lively’s lawyers strongly denied she’d attempted blackmail, and Swift’s reps slammed the subpoena as “tabloid clickbait.” The blackmail claim was eventually dismissed as “improper” by the judge, and Baldoni’s team dropped the subpoena.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
90s Heartthrob Reveals He Is Divorcing Wife of 21 Years
PARTY OF ONE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 11:00AM EDT 
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf.
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf. John Sciulli/WireImage for Harrison & Shriftm

Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. The Party of Five star, 57, described the split as the “most difficult decision” of his life and emphasized their shared dedication to their three children. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter,” he told the New York Post in a statement. Kelley, 48, shared her own perspective in a heartfelt Instagram post, noting the decision had been a long time coming. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children,” she shared. “I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.” She also praised Scott as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known” and “one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.” Scott earned heartthrob status in the ’90s with his starring role as Bailey Salinger on Party of Five. He met Kelley, an alum of MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans, in 2002, and the couple married in 2004. The pair shares three children, Jackson, 15, Miller, 12, and 11-year-old, Lucy. He currently stars as Dr. Richard Miller in the series, Doc. The split announcement comes just one week after their 21st wedding anniversary.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now