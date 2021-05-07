11-Year-Old Girl Likely Died Trying to Save Puppies in Burning Home: Witnesses

Read it at Orlando Sentinel
An 11-year-old girl died in a fire at her Florida home after rushing back inside in a likely effort to rescue her 7-month-old pit bull puppies, according to witnesses. Rilee Beisler’s pups also perished in the blaze, which ravaged two mobile homes in Sarasota, authorities said. The sixth-grader, who’s believed to have died of smoke inhalation, was spotted going back inside the home she shares with her mom. “She had a heart of gold,” Laura Alden, the little girl’s aunt, told local news outlet WFLA-TV. “She loves those dogs....Those were her babies.” It’s unclear what started the fire.