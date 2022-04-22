Florida Goes All-In on Culture War With Anti-CRT, Disney Laws
GOP UTOPIA
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of culture war-inspired bills into law Friday. One bill included the state’s new congressional maps designed by DeSantis himself, maps critics derided as Republican gerrymandering against Black voters. He also signed into law measures to end Disney’s special tax exemption status, retaliating against the company’s condemnation of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. Instruction related to “critical race theory” was also outlawed on Friday. “We believe in education, not indoctrination,” DeSantis said at a news conference before signing the bills, according to WFTS. “We believe an important component of freedom in the state of Florida is the freedom from having oppressive ideologies opposed upon you without your consent.”