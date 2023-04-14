Florida GOP Donor Plowed Rolls-Royce Into $3M Damien Hirst Sculpture: Reports
WHAT?
A GOP donor allegedly drove her Rolls-Royce through the yard of an art collector’s mansion in Florida and damaged a multimillion-dollar Damien Hirst sculpture along the way, according to reports. Elizabeth Raese, 66, was pulled from the car after smashing through a seawall and crashing onto the beach in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 31, KTUL reports. According to The Times, Raese is the founder of the Conservative Women of West Virginia and gave money to the state’s political action committee, and had once posed alongside ex-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin when her former husband ran for the Senate in 2010. The outlet said the sculpture—named “Sphinx” and believed to be worth around $3 million—was on the property of collectors Steven and Lisa Tananbaum. Police said Raese told officers she couldn’t remember the hours leading up to the crash but didn’t appear to be intoxicated and has not been charged. “No one was arrested but the crash is still being investigated,” Palm Beach Police Capt. Will Rothrock said. “The driver was transported to the hospital.”