    Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Graeme Jennings/Getty Images

    Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. No other details about his injuries were immediately available.

