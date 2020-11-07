Florida GOP Rep. Michael Waltz Tests Positive for COVID-19
DOMINO EFFECT
Florida GOP Rep. Michael Waltz tested positive for the coronavirus just hours after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows announced that he has also contracted COVID-19. According to an email from Waltz’s campaign spokeswoman, Erin Isaac, the congressman is feeling well and is quarantining. Waltz said he believes that he contracted the virus sometime last week in his district. The politician spent Election Day meeting voters and campaign workers and celebrated that night at a Daytona Beach restaurant. Waltz tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after taking a rapid test, and a Friday lab test confirmed that he indeed had the virus. None of his close friends or family have reportedly contracted the virus as of Friday. “I encourage everyone to take appropriate precautions, particularly those in higher risk categories,” Waltz said in a statement. “I will absolutely continue to serve my district and am so very honored with the trust Floridians placed in me Nov. 3rd.”