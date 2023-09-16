Florida GOP Sides With Trump, Drops Loyalty Pledge

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Florida’s GOP abandoned plans Friday to make presidential candidates sign a pledge to endorse whoever eventually becomes the party’s nominee in order to get on the primary ballot. Former President Donald Trump opposed the loyalty oath, and the decision to scrap it was a loss for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his presidential campaign. “We believe anyone who wants to run for president as a Republican should be willing to pledge their support for our eventual nominee,” DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin told CNN. “It is surprising that anyone interested in seeing the defeat of Joe Biden in 2024 would disagree.”