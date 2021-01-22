Florida Gov. DeSantis Recalls National Guard From Capitol Security Duty, Calling It a ‘Half-Cocked Mission’
‘NOT NANCY PELOSI’S SERVANTS’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out Friday at reports National Guard troops were sent to hole up in a cold, exhaust-filled parking garage once their inauguration protection services were no longer needed at the Capitol. During an appearance on Fox & Friends, the GOP governor and Trump die-hard said he called for all of Florida’s Guard members to be sent home the day after President Biden’s inauguration—and then claimed the troops were “not Nancy Pelosi’s servants.” “This is a half-cocked mission at this point and I think the appropriate thing is to bring them home,” he said. A National Guard official told 10 Tampa Bay that DeSantis had ordered the 600 National Guard troops to return home simply because the inauguration was complete. More than 20,000 National Guard members were called to DC to secure the Capitol and President Biden’s inauguration in the two weeks after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on Jan. 6.