Rich Florida Neighborhoods Are Getting Vaccinated Early, Courtesy of Ron DeSantis
PRIVILEGED CLIENTS
Two of Florida’s newest vaccine clinics have something in common: they’re both in wealthy, white areas, and they both have ties to allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis. As the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Tuesday, the state recently established two pop-up vaccine clinics: one in the state’s Manatee County, exclusively available to residents of zip codes represented by county commissioner Vanessa Baugh, a top DeSantis ally; and one in Charlotte County, in a gated community developed by former Republican state senator Pat Neal, who wrote in a press release that DeSantis had reached out to him personally. In a statement, a spokesperson for DeSantis told the Herald-Tribune that “the goal is to vaccinate as many seniors as efficiently as possible, and working with senior living communities is a common sense approach, both administratively and logistically.”