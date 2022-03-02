‘COVID Theater’: Florida Gov. DeSantis Awkwardly Shames Students for Wearing Masks
JUST STOP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at students at the University of South Florida on Wednesday when he spotted them wearing masks for his press conference. “You do not have to wear those masks,” he said. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.” DeSantis was at USF to announce new funding for cybersecurity education at the school. Among the students in the audience, were seven high school students from Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida. “As always, our students should be valued and celebrated,” the school district’s superintendent Addison Davis said. “It is a student and parents’ choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district.”