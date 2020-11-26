CHEAT SHEET
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Dodges Reporters, Retreats to Video Messages

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Ever since President Donald Trump lost the election, his staunch ally Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been keeping a very low profile. The Miami Herald reports that the Republican has resorted to sending video messages to the state’s residents rather than appearing in public and answering reporters’ questions. Wednesday’s message was transmitted by the state’s emergency alert system—but it simply repeated information about vaccines that had already been disseminated. DeSantis’ disappearing act comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Florida, which does not have a statewide mask mandate.

