DeSantis Melts Down When Asked About His Time at Guantanamo Bay
‘Totally BS’
While visiting Israel on Thursday, Ron DeSantis lost his cool after being questioned about a part of his career he might prefer to leave in the past. The Florida governor was holding a press conference at the Museum of Tolerance in West Jerusalem when a reporter asked him about a claim made by a former Guantanamo Bay inmate that DeSantis had watched him being force-fed while on hunger strike, according to Insider. “No, no, all that’s BS. Totally BS,” he said, furiously shaking his head. “Do you honestly believe that's credible? It’s ... 2006, I’m a junior officer, do you honestly think that they would’ve remembered me?” DeSantis said, raising his voice, before accusing the reporter of trying to “spin” a “preordained narrative.” In 2006, DeSantis was assigned to Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. detention facility infamously accused of harboring an extensive torture program during the War on Terror, while working as judge advocate general in the Navy. Multiple witnesses have accused DeSantis of having a front-row seat to atrocities committed at the base.