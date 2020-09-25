COVID-Skeptical Florida Guv Outdoes Himself, Lifts All Restrictions on Restaurants and Bars

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis not only ordered bars and restaurants to immediately open at full capacity on Friday, he said he’d override local efforts to keep them closed despite the raging coronavirus pandemic.

On the same day Florida surpassed 14,000 coronavirus deaths, DeSantis announced that the state was moving to the third phase of its three-phase reopening plan. Bars, restaurant, gyms, shops, stadiums, and theme parks can operate at 100 percent capacity, according to the state’s plan.

DeSantis, a Trump acolyte whose lax response to the pandemic has enraged many in his state and across the country, said he’d sign an order Friday to guarantee restaurants operate at a minimum 50 percent capacity “regardless of local rule.” Any city or county that wants to restrict capacity to between 50 and 100 percent will have to provide justification and identify the costs involved, he said.

“We’re probably the most open big state in the country,” DeSantis argued in a press conference, touting record tourism summers for some panhandle communities. “We’re not closing anything going forward.”

DeSantis’ state became a major coronavirus hotspot in June as new coronavirus cases reached over 10,000 per day. While the situation has improved since the dire days of high summer, the case count increased slightly again this month to around 2,300 per day, and an encouraging drop in hospitalizations plateaued.

DeSantis has embraced rolling back already-tame restrictions and has refused a statewide mask mandate, a move even other southern GOP governors, like those in Mississippi and Alabama, eventually embraced as their virus situations spiraled.

“I think what we’ve seen is we’ve been able to put more people back to work. All these indicators have gone down since mid-July,” he said Friday.

Earlier this month, DeSantis—a Navy vet who has likened reopening schools to a SEAL mission—helped throw out a state order that had shuttered bars since June, replacing it with a directive to allow them to open at 50 percent capacity.

Bars are viewed by public health experts as proven flashpoints for spreading the virus, given that people drinking may be less likely to follow social distancing measures. Hours before the bar decision became official earlier this month, DeSantis criticized capacity requirements, calling the “really arbitrary.”

“I mean, it was recommended from like some of these groups, but I'm not sure that there's a difference,” he said at the time. “Why 50 and not 40, why 50 and not 70?”