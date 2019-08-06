CHEAT SHEET
SECOND LOOK
Florida Governor Orders Criminal Probe Into Handling of Epstein Case
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered a probe into the handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-abuse case from more than a decade ago, The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. DeSantis wants the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to examine the 2008 work-release agreement Epstein had with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and his secret sweetheart plea deal with prosecutors, which was deemed a slap on the wrist for the accused sex trafficker. “Floridians expect and deserve a full and fair investigation,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Following my review of Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s letter, I am requesting the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to take over his criminal investigation pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein matter.” DeSantis said he has reassigned the case to the state attorney for the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit. Epstein pleaded not guilty to federal sex-trafficking charges last month and is currently being held without bail at a Manhattan correctional facility.