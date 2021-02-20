CHEAT SHEET
Florida Gov. Orders Flags Flown at Half-Mast for Rush Limbaugh
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags on state grounds to fly at half-mast to honor Rush Limbaugh, the brash conservative talk radio host who died this week. Funeral plans for Limbaugh have not been made public yet, so it is not clear when Florida’s flags will be lowered. DeSantis said in a Friday press conference, “When there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half staff.” DeSantis is not the only government official to bequeath government laurels on the shock jock. Former President Donald Trump bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on him in April 2020, the highest civilian honor of the federal government.