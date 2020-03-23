Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Travelers From New York, New Jersey, Washington, and California Must Self-Isolate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will issue an executive order requiring anyone flying into the state from New York, New Jersey, Washington, or California to undergo a “mandatory 14-day self-isolation” period in response to the coronavirus, The Orlando Sentinel reports. During a press conference, DeSantis said there were currently over “190 direct flights from the New York City area” to Florida, and he believed there was at least one positive case per flight. The governor, however, said he would not be issuing a stay-at-home order despite the state having over 1,100 positive cases and over 14 deaths due to the virus. “A governor is not going to start imprisoning people just because they leave their house, so you’re going to have a lot of non-compliance,” he said. “I’ll work with all of our metro areas... if there’s an agreement to what makes sense for that region—but clearly some of these policies would not be appropriate for counties who have not seen much of this virus.” He also said that he doesn’t believe that he could “lock down our society with no end,” adding that he thought the plan was “unsustainable.”
