DeSantis: ‘Catastrophic Flood’ at FL Reservoir Could Be 20 Feet High
INFRASTRUCTURE WEAK
Gov. Ron DeSantis said a “catastrophic flood” at a defunct Florida phosphate plant reservoir whose walls are in danger of breaching could create a 20-foot-high wall of polluted water, the Associated Press reports. Some 316 Tampa Bay-area homes were evacuated Sunday as work crews struggled to prevent disaster, according to the AP. The directive came after part of the 77-acre Piney Point reservoir’s containment wall shifted, leading officials to believe a collapse could be imminent. Inmates and staff at a local jail one mile away have been moved to the second floor of the facility, and workers have shored up the ground floor with sandbags. The collapsing reservoir is loaded with solid phosphogypsum, a radioactive byproduct from fertilizer manufacturing. However, state authorities insist the water within is not radioactive.