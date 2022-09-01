DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Arrests Are Already Falling Apart
Just two weeks ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recently launched Office of Elections Crimes and Security arrested 20 people for voter fraud—but it’s already “starting to fall apart,” according to the Miami Herald. The arrests were made based on legislation that disqualifies voters who have been convicted of murder or sexual assault, since Florida law only allows felons convicted of certain crimes to regain their voting rights. But according to the Herald, the Senate sponsor of this legislation has openly suggested the new Office of Elections Crimes and Security may not produce any convictions of voter fraud despite being a “million dollar operation.” In the weeks following the arrests, advocates have been urging those arrested to fight the charges, claiming that the state’s system for felons to regain voting rights is confusing and they didn’t know they were breaking the law. “The more that comes out on the arrests, the more I believe the individuals involved had no knowledge or intent to violate the law,’’ Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes tweeted. “Were these people ever notified that they were not eligible to vote? And can we prove that they did it willingly?”